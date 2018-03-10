Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Stock Price

Headlines about Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacific Premier Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1031192553452 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ PPBI ) opened at $45.00 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2,066.98, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Edward Earl Wilcox sold 21,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $946,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Rice sold 22,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $942,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,269. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank), is a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Company’s principal business is attracting deposits from small and middle market businesses and consumers and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in commercial business loans and various types of commercial real estate (CRE) loans.

