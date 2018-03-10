Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lumentum (LITE) Share Price

Headlines about Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lumentum earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.2598840523092 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Lumentum (LITE) opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4,270.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.17. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. Barclays raised shares of Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.
In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $263,983.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,986,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,935. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).
