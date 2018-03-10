Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Share Price

News headlines about BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioLife Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.4465592974794 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ BLFS) traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,152. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.38.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $69,847.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares in the company, valued at $846,957.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc (BioLife) is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers.

