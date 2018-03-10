Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Trevena (TRVN) Stock Price

Media headlines about Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trevena earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.5478894455944 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Trevena to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of Trevena ( TRVN ) opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.61. Trevena has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing various therapies. The Company is developing OLINVO, a u-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator (u-GPS) for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous (IV) administration is preferred. It is focused on commercializing it in the United States for use in acute care settings, such as hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

