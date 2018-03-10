Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Share Price

Press coverage about Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everspin Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.3241456128052 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Everspin Technologies (MRAM) opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.97, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

MRAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Conley bought 14,285 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 14,286 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $100,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc is a United States-based provider of magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and shipping discrete and embedded MRAM and spin-torque MRAM (ST-MRAM) into markets and applications. The Company’s products include 8-bit/16-bit Parallel Interface MRAM, Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI), Quad SPI and Double Data Rate (DDR) 3 dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) Compatible MRAM – Spin Torque Technology.

