Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United-Guardian (UG) Stock Price

Headlines about United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United-Guardian earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.3857283994153 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

United-Guardian (UG) traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.86, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.06. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products and specialty industrial products. The Company also conducts research and product development, primarily related to the development of cosmetic and personal care products.

