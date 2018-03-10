Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect A. H. Belo (AHC) Stock Price

News articles about A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A. H. Belo earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8093991343565 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get A. H. Belo alerts:

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) opened at $5.20 on Friday. A. H. Belo has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.55.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. A. H. Belo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.68%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-a-h-belo-ahc-stock-price.html.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A. H. Belo Corporation is a local news and information publishing company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial printing, distribution and direct mail services, as well as media and digital marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing and Marketing, Event Marketing and Other Services (MEMO).

Receive News & Ratings for A. H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.