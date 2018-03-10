Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Community Banks (UCBI) Share Price

Media stories about United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Community Banks earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4654815305324 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ UCBI ) opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2,571.83, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.91.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

