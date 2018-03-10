Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hertz Global (HTZ) Stock Price

Media stories about Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hertz Global earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4913908708187 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTZ. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hertz Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie upgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hertz Global from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Hertz Global ( NYSE:HTZ ) opened at $20.39 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,678.74, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

