Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Gramercy Property Trust (GPT) Share Price

Press coverage about Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gramercy Property Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5375430169493 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Gramercy Property Trust alerts:

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE GPT) opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,600.00, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. Gramercy Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gramercy Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gramercy Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $170,296.83. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,482.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-gramercy-property-trust-gpt-share-price.html.

Gramercy Property Trust Company Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.