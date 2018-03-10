Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Saratoga Investment (SAR) Stock Price

Press coverage about Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Saratoga Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2852729929175 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Saratoga Investment (SAR) opened at $22.33 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $138.59, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.11%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by private middle-market companies in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation from its investments.

