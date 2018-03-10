Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Comfort Systems USA earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.6860263990423 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Gilford Securities lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE FIX ) opened at $42.60 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,550.20, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,124 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $769,932.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

