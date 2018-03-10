Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Histogenics (HSGX) Share Price

Media headlines about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7039601190353 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSGX. ValuEngine downgraded Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Histogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Histogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Histogenics ( NASDAQ:HSGX ) traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 106,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,891. Histogenics has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $69.54, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

