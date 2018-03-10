Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact China Green Agriculture (CGA) Stock Price

News coverage about China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Green Agriculture earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2508487461881 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE CGA) traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,586. The firm has a market cap of $52.81, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.65%. equities analysts forecast that China Green Agriculture will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc is engaged in the research, development, production and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) through its Chinese subsidiaries, Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co, Ltd. (Jinong) and Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co, Ltd.
