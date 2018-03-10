Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Stock Price

News stories about ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACI Worldwide earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.4889396009475 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ACI Worldwide (ACIW) opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,090.00, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $26.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.12 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Mcgroddy sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $2,016,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 63,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,584,957.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,781 shares of company stock worth $6,633,958. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs and supports a line of software products and services primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The Company also distributes or acts as a sales agent for software developed by third parties. Its products and services are used principally by financial institutions, retailers, billers and electronic payment processors, both in domestic and international markets.

