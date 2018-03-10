Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Trading Down 1.1%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.85. 308,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 447,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 245.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,408,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $30,491,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 62,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $1,362,586.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,059,988 shares of company stock valued at $44,598,740 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

