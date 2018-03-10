Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Shares Gap Up to $50.26

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.54, but opened at $50.26. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $50.26, with a volume of 2650000 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. HSBC raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13,640.00, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $574.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.56 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 19.00%. equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 25,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 927,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM), is a producer of potassium nitrate and iodine. The Company produces specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride, potassium sulfate and certain industrial chemicals. Its segments include specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services.

