SL Green Realty (SLG) Stock Rating Lowered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SLG has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,984.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $89.46 and a 12 month high of $110.16.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $619,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,941.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,038,862 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 60.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,740,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,446,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,668.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 464,219 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,101.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 213,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,607,000 after purchasing an additional 167,207 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

