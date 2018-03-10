Skycoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $533,123.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.84 or 0.00130478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C2CX. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $90.90 million and $533,123.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00982582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003285 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00087243 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00179090 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,679,294 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

