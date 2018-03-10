Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Odey Holdings AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the second quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,160.79.

Alphabet Inc ( NASDAQ GOOGL ) opened at $1,160.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $824.30 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The company has a market cap of $784,674.06, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.52 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

