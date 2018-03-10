Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) opened at $15.95 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $202.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Marital Trust Under Article 7T sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.00% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs.

