Sify Technologies (SIFY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 190,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 452,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

SIFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $365.99, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Sify Technologies worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (Sify) is an integrated information and communications technology (ICT) solutions and services company. The Company’s segments are Telecom services, which includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice and network managed services; Data Centre services, which includes co-location services; Cloud and managed services, which includes information technology (IT) infra services, IT transformation services, remote and onsite infrastructure managed services and delivery platforms; Technology integration services, which includes data center build, network integration, information security, end-user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions, and Applications integration services, which includes application development and maintenance, application testing, mobility solutions, e-learning, portals, tools, process and automation.

