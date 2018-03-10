Siemens (SIEGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Siemens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Siemens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of Siemens ( OTCMKTS SIEGY ) opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Siemens has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $77.17.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 billion. Siemens had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.45%. analysts expect that Siemens will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens

Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company with activities in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is also a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, as well as medical diagnosis. It operates through nine segments: Power and Gas; Wind Power and Renewables; Energy Management; Building Technologies; Mobility; Digital Factory; Process Industries and Drives; Healthineers, and Financial Services.

