Siemens (SIEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Siemens from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Siemens ( OTCMKTS SIEGY ) traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 168,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,413. Siemens has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $111,430.00, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. sell-side analysts predict that Siemens will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens AG is a Germany-based technology company with activities in the fields of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is also a supplier of systems for power generation and transmission, as well as medical diagnosis. It operates through nine segments: Power and Gas; Wind Power and Renewables; Energy Management; Building Technologies; Mobility; Digital Factory; Process Industries and Drives; Healthineers, and Financial Services.

