Short Interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Decreases By 1.0%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,259,608 shares, a drop of 1.0% from the February 15th total of 1,272,439 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN ASM) opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned about 4.31% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

