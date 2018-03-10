Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $414,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8,940.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,979,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,724,000 after buying an additional 2,946,365 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,600,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,886,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,535,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,840,000 after buying an additional 1,514,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,469,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,462,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,897,000 after buying an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. Vetr upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.39 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alibaba Group to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ( NYSE BABA ) opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496,810.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (China) and internationally.

