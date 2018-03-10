Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.04

Headlines about Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shenandoah Telecommunications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.277782265979 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ SHEN ) opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $1,709.48, a P/E ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a telecommunications holding company. The Company’s segments are Wireless, Cable, Wireline and Other. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides both regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to end user customers and other telecommunications providers in Virginia, West Virginia, central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio.

