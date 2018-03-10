SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 90,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 57,332 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter worth $30,340,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (KFY) opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,745.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.36. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Korn/Ferry International Profile

Korn/Ferry International (Korn Ferry) is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services.

