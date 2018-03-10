SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $270,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Dinah Ph.D. Sah sold 15,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $468,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,194 shares of company stock valued at $647,757 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ VYGR) opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.48 and a PE ratio of -9.47. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

