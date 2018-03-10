SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,951 Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $8,528,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,872,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 6,951 Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-shares-of-6951-akcea-therapeutics-inc-akca.html.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc ( NASDAQ AKCA ) opened at $19.44 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $31.23.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.