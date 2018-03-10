ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ SFBS) opened at $43.70 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,260.78, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $844,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

