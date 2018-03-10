ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth $459,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 229,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 104.0% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price target on ServisFirst Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ( SFBS ) opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,260.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.34. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 16.69%. sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fuller sold 20,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $844,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: “ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/servisfirst-bancshares-inc-sfbs-shares-sold-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department.html.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company whose business is conducted by its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to accept deposits from the public and to make loans and other investments. The Company, through its bank, originates commercial, consumer and other loans; accept deposits; provides electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.