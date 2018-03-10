SEI Investments (SEIC) Director Carmen Romeo Sells 5,400 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $403,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carmen Romeo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Carmen Romeo sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total transaction of $1,112,550.00.

Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC) opened at $76.97 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11,852.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $408.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.96 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

