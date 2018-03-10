Security Asset Management Has $781,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Security Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE MRK) opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $147,643.36, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

