Secure Energy Services Inc (SES) Director George Wadsworth Sells 10,000 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director George Wadsworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$84,100.00.

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) traded up C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$8.25. The company had a trading volume of 218,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,978. Secure Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company has a market cap of $1,360.00, a PE ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. GMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions.

