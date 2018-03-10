Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.73. 1,905,513 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 877,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on EYES. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of $112.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.46.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 358.06% and a negative return on equity of 169.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 94,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/second-sight-medical-products-eyes-trading-down-0-2.html.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.