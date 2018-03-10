Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Stock Price Down 2%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. 983,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 227,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHIP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company. The Company provides marine dry bulk transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It owns a modern fleet of eleven dry bulk carriers, consisting of nine Capesizes and two Supramaxes, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tonnages (dwt) and an average fleet age of about 8.1 years.

