SDL (SDL) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SDL (LON:SDL) to an add rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have GBX 460 ($6.36) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.15) target price on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.68).
SDL (SDL) opened at GBX 417 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.68 and a PE ratio of 2,085.00. SDL has a 52 week low of GBX 333 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.32).
In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £77,200 ($106,659.30). Also, insider Glenn Collinson bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £51,620 ($71,318.04).
SDL Company Profile
SDL plc specializes in language translation technology, services and content management. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer’s multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise, desktop and statistical machine translation technologies together with associated consultancy and services; Global Content Technologies, which is content management and knowledge management technologies together with associated consultancy services, and Non-Core Businesses, which includes the sale of campaign management, social media monitoring and marketing analytic.
