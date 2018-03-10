SDL (SDL) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SDL (LON:SDL) to an add rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have GBX 460 ($6.36) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.15) target price on shares of SDL in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.68).

Get SDL alerts:

SDL (SDL) opened at GBX 417 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.68 and a PE ratio of 2,085.00. SDL has a 52 week low of GBX 333 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($9.32).

SDL (LON:SDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 19.20 ($0.27) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). SDL had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of £285.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £77,200 ($106,659.30). Also, insider Glenn Collinson bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £51,620 ($71,318.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/sdl-sdl-downgraded-by-peel-hunt.html.

SDL Company Profile

SDL plc specializes in language translation technology, services and content management. The Company operates through four segments: Language Services, which is engaged in the provision of a translation service for customer’s multilingual content in multiple languages; Language Technology, which includes the sale of enterprise, desktop and statistical machine translation technologies together with associated consultancy and services; Global Content Technologies, which is content management and knowledge management technologies together with associated consultancy services, and Non-Core Businesses, which includes the sale of campaign management, social media monitoring and marketing analytic.

Receive News & Ratings for SDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.