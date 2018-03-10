Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.77 Million Position in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Baytex Energy were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,593,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 776.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,171,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after buying an additional 2,809,730 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,126,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 830,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE BTE) opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $302.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. GMP Securities cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

