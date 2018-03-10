Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,496 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 482,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $130,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,265.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 9,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $140,529.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,467.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,795 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ VNDA ) opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.02. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies to address unmet medical needs. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Fanapt (iloperidone), Tradipitant (VLY-686), Trichostatin A and AQW051. It offers HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24).

