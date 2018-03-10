Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,894 Shares of NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,163,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 239,738.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NxStage Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after buying an additional 56,303 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) opened at $24.37 on Friday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1,604.96, a PE ratio of -348.14 and a beta of 0.02.

Several brokerages have commented on NXTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. NxStage Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other NxStage Medical news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $85,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $261,485. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

