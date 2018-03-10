Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 5,400 Trueblue Inc (TBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trueblue by 381.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trueblue in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trueblue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Trueblue Inc ( TBI ) opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trueblue Inc has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,142.28, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.66 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie W. Soodik sold 20,871 shares of Trueblue stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $581,257.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $59,014.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc is a provider of specialized workforce solutions. The Company is engaged in providing staffing, on-site workforce management and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. Its PeopleReady segment provides blue-collar contingent staffing through the PeopleReady service line.

