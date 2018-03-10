Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,656 Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (GOV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 43.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Government Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 29.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) opened at $13.68 on Friday. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,378.12, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.57%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 905.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

