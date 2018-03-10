SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE SDR) opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s dividend payout ratio is 95.83%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a statutory trust. The royalty interests conveyed by SandRidge Energy, Inc (SandRidge) from its interests in certain properties in the Mississippian formation in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas and held by the Trust are referred to as the Royalty Interests. The Trust holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties.

