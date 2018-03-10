Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SalvaRx Group (LON:SALV) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.49) price target on the stock.

SalvaRx Group (LON SALV) traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 21.50 ($0.30). 60,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,587. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 and a P/E ratio of -430.00. SalvaRx Group has a one year low of GBX 17.54 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.61).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SalvaRx Group (SALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/salvarx-group-salv-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-northland-securities.html.

About SalvaRx Group

SalvaRx Group plc, formerly 3Legs Resources plc, is an investing company. The Company is engaged in drug discovery and development, focused on immune-oncology. The Company’s segment is appraisal of investment targets meeting the Company’s investment policy. The Company is focused on evaluation and assessment of investment opportunities in line with the investment policy.

Receive News & Ratings for SalvaRx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalvaRx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.