SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Albert Robichaud sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $9,565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,354,367.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 210,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $33,103,390.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,296,423.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,386 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,018. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) opened at $177.75 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7,650.00, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 3.07.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/sage-therapeutics-inc-sage-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.