Sabre (SABR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sabre Corporation engages in providing technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The company operates four brands/businesses: Sabre Airline Solutions (R), Sabre Hospitality Solutions (R), Sabre Travel Network (R) and Travelocity (R). Its software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by airlines hotel properties to manage critical operations, such as passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, and flight, network and crew management. Sabre Corporation is headquartered in Southlake, Texas. “

SABR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sabre from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of Sabre ( NASDAQ SABR ) traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 1,421,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,793. Sabre has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $6,216.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.54 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 53.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts expect that Sabre will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Sabre by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,994 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company provides software and services to a range of travel suppliers and travel buyers. The Company operates through two business segments: Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. Travel Network is its global business-to-business travel marketplace and consists primarily of its global distribution system (GDS) and a set of solutions that integrate with its GDS to serve travel suppliers and travel buyers.

