Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($40.76) price objective on the stock.

RDSA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($37.58) target price (up from GBX 2,650 ($36.61)) on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,930 ($40.48) to GBX 3,040 ($42.00) and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($36.41) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($41.45) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($34.54) to GBX 2,600 ($35.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,633.33 ($36.38).

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) opened at GBX 2,261.50 ($31.24) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,982.50 ($27.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,579.50 ($35.64). The stock has a market cap of $203,270.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

