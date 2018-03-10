Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13,661.80, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Abdoo sold 60,000 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,107.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,168,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,409,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,535,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,641,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,767,000 after acquiring an additional 191,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 9,072,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,562 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/royal-bank-of-canada-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-host-hotels-and-resorts-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.