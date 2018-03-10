Royal Bank of Canada Increases Black Diamond Group (BDI) Price Target to C$3.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.08.

Shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) opened at C$2.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.95, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.98. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.22.

In other Black Diamond Group news, insider Edward James Kernaghan acquired 246,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$543,180.00. Insiders bought 304,300 shares of company stock worth $683,259 over the last quarter.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

